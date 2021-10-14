SPI International Scores Digital Distribution To ‘The Smurfs’

SPI International struck a deal with IMPS and LAFIG Belgium for the digital distribution rights to The Smurfs.

SPI secured worldwide AVoD and SVoD rights for its digital assets such as FilmBox on demand, FilmBox+, Film1 streaming services, and the ad-supported digital channel Filmstream. The deal also includes the feature-length film The Smurfs and the Magic Flute. The classic series will be available on-demand with English, Turkish, Dutch, and Polish dubbing.

Revi Benshoshan, director of Acquisitions at SPI International, stated, “The Smurfs is an iconic and worldwide recognizable brand that has been touching people’s lives in a positive way for decades. We are very excited to acquaint a new generation of viewers with the magical world of Smurfs and to inspire those who grew up with the beloved series to tend to their inner child more often.”

Véronique Culliford, President of IMPS/Lafig, commented, “This new distribution deal with SPI/FilmBox is fantastic news. It makes me so happy to know that so many parents will be able to share their love for the Smurfs with their kids watching this great series together.”