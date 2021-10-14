Lionsgate Inks Multi-Year Distribution Deal With Redbox

Lionsgate entered a multi-year distribution deal with Redbox.

As part of the agreement, Lionsgate will oversee distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles across home entertainment windows, as well as SVoD licensing for select titles. Redbox’s recently released films include Capone with Tom Hardy, Shadow in the Cloud with Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson, and SAS: Notice with Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose. RedBox plans to release 36 original movies annually, with upcoming releases including The Last Son, Bandit, and Muti.

Lionsgate and Redbox also signed an agreement to license films and TV series from Lionsgate’s library to RedBox’s AVoD and FAST services.

Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate’s president of Worldwide Distribution, Motion Picture Group, commented, “Lionsgate’s longstanding partnership with Redbox has created significant value for both our companies. That collaboration has evolved into a multifaceted distribution relationship across home entertainment, SVoD and AVoD platforms that allows us to continue to diversify our content offering to our consumers.”

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said, “Ron Schwartz and his team have been terrific partners over the years, and we are excited to extend our relationship to tap into their world class distribution prowess to create value for both companies.”