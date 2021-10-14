Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz Reveals Key Figures For 2021 Event

Le Rendez-Vous shared key figures for its most recent event. The digital platform and dedicated screening room was available until September 30, 2021.

The dedicated Le Rendez-Vous platform saw more than 4,000 visits, which was an 11 percent increase from the year before. There were also more than 4,000 screenings of programs, which was an increase of 12 percent.

In terms of demographics, Le Rendez-Vous saw the participation of 67 export companies, 338 buyers. The event saw 13 super highlights, 16 pitches, 539 programs, representing 63 countries. The top five participating countries included the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and China.

Next year, UniFrance’s 2022 Le Rendez-Vous in Paris will run from January 11-17, with a dedicated market to French TV from January 11-13. Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz 2022 will take place from September 4-8, 2022.

Hervé Michel, vice president of UniFrance, and Sarah Hemar, deputy managing director in charge of Audiovisual and Digital, stated, “The global situation once again obliged us to hold our flagship event far from Biarritz – in digital form. But the engagement we have seen from everyone – from member companies, international buyers and commissioning editors to partners and public authorities, has been stronger than ever this year. We thank everyone warmly.”