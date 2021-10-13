TF1 Scores ‘Blind Duets’ Format From Global Agency

Global Agency confirmed that France’s TF1 picked up the new format Blind Duets.

Created by Gila Kantar and Global Agency CEO Izzet Pinto, the format brings four celebrity singers to perform with 12 contestants in a game show with surprises, talent, and entertaining rivalry. The format was selected for the Fresh TV showcase at MIPCOM.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, commented, “I’m very happy to be partnering again with TF1, which is the leading channel of Europe and one of the best channels in the world. Their production quality is amazing, and I can’t wait to see the French version of Blind Duets. I think this show will see great demand worldwide.”

Julien Degroote, head of Content Development of TF1 Group, remarked, “Once again, we are thrilled to team up with Global Agency. Every year, they bring fresh ideas to the market perfectly tailored for our TF1 shiny floor prime time slots. After two successful seasons of Good Singers on TF1 and new episodes to come, it’s so great to work on a new pure co-viewing entertainment for all the family where celebrities and contestants will have fun together on stage.”