StudioCanal Closes Deal With RTI Mediaset For ‘Dos Vidas’

StudioCanal announced a deal delivering the Spanish-language daily drama Dos Vidas (Two Lives) to RTI Mediaset.

Dos Vidas is a modern narrative echoing the past in the present. The series follows Julia, who feels hemmed in by her life in Madrid. Her dreams of being a fashion designer are gone, her husband plans to migrate to Canada, and then she receives a letter from a dying man claiming to be her father. In search of her true identity, she goes to her supposed father’s funeral and comes across a diary of her grandmother.

RTI Mediaset secured 255 episodes of the drama series produced by Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdes of Bambú Producciones.

Beatriz Campos, SVP Global Sales and Production Financing at StudioCanal, said, “We are extremely pleased to secure this partnership with RTI Mediaset, through the sale of Dos Vidas from our friends and colleagues at Bambú. RTI Mediaset has a strong record of positioning this type of content very successfully on their channels and we are very glad our series has found a premium home. The series is an ambitious drama connecting two strong women in a fascinating universal story of love and family which we are confident will be very attractive to viewers in Italy.”