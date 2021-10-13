eOne Obtains Global Rights To Joni Mitchell Doc

Entertainment One nabbed the global rights to Joni Mitchell: 50 Years of Blue.

eOne picked up the international licensing rights, excluding the U.K., to the feature-length film that offers a definitive look at the artist’s life and career. Directed by Teresa Griffiths, documentary outlines the Joni Mitchell’s life up to 1970 when she began writing and recording the critically acclaimed album Blue, and shares the life she’s lived in the 50 years since.

Produced by Lonesome Pine Productions for BBC 2, Joni Mitchell: 50 Years of Blue also features never-before-heard interview material with Mitchell, and new interviews with collaborators such as Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and more.

Noel Hedges, EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution, eOne, remarked, “This immersive documentary is sure to move audiences who fell in love with this iconic artist and those who are discovering Joni Mitchell’s work afresh today. We’re delighted to offer this compelling documentary to our clients as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver inspiring content that resonates with viewers of all ages.”