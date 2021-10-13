A Foretold Success For MIPCOM’s 36th Edition

We’ve reached the third day of MIPCOM. It should have been the market’s 37th edition, if it didn’t have to skip 2020. In any case, the last full day of the 36th edition has closed with 10 scheduled events, including morning sessions “Investor Briefs” (what people lose when they make bad investments…) and “Made in Moscow”, and an afternoon showcase on “Korean Creativity.” From us at VideoAge, please accept a thank you and au revoir until the next MIPCOM, which is scheduled unusually late for October 17-20, 2022 since — explained Lucy Smith, MIPTV and MIPCOM director — there will be a preceding Tax Free convention in Cannes.

For some facts and figures: today’s wristband color for entering the Palais was orange. The weather was sunny, and the number of participants was officially set at 4,500. During a press conference, Smith (pictured while addressing the press) added that 1,200 buyers and 300 journalists were in attendance. It is assumed that these numbers include participants at the CannesSeries Festival (sponsored by the Cannes Municipality), which was held concurrently with MIPCOM.

MIPCOM 2022 will see the return of the “Personality of the Year” award. Smith also announced a new MIP Africa market to be held next August in Cape Town, South Africa.

The winners of the fifth annual MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards were also revealed today. The award for Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted went to RED’s It’s a Sin. VICE Studios’ Shine True won the award for Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non Scripted. In the Representation of Race and Ethnicity categories, Kalel Productions’ The Money Maker was recognized with the scripted award and Big Deal Films’ Dreaming Whilst Black was honored with the non-scripted award.

Additional winners include Caminando’s Special Honors, Welcome to Adulthood and Drummer TV’s Summer in Lockdown in the Representation of Disability categories, and Big Bad Boo Studios’ 16 Hudson and Fresh Start Media’s FYI Kidversation in the Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming categories.

On a final note, two elements missing at this MIPCOM were: pre-pandemic prices (Cannes has become even more expensive), and the printed market guide with attendees’ names and details. This time only a Floor Plan flyer was available, while participants’ details had to be retrieved online.