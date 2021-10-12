ViacomCBS International Studios Launches VIS Social Impact

ViacomCBS International Studios established VIS Social Impact.

VIS Social Impact will develop social impact-driven content about climate, equity, and health for ViacomCBS’s portfolio of brands and third-party partners. Georgia Arnold, SVP of Social Responsibility, ViacomCBS Networks International, will lead the new studio unit. Arnold will bring her decades of behavior-change expertise as the executive director and co-founder of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation. She also serves as executive producer on the MTV Shuga series.

VIS Social Impact’s first commission is Protest & Progress from photographer and social activist Misan Harriman. The docu-series will premiere on Paramount+.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, VCNI, stated, “For decades, we’ve told stories that matter, and we understand the significant role entertainment plays in shaping minds and ultimately driving change. Now with VIS Social Impact, we will harness the power of storytelling to challenge stereotypes, shift perceptions, and create meaningful change in the critical areas of climate, equity and health.”

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and ViacomCBS Networks Americas, added, “Georgia is a leader in the social responsibility space with a proven track record of driving groundbreaking social-impact initiatives for our brand. Creating this division is a natural evolution for ViacomCBS and further strengthens our commitment to producing best-in-class content that addresses the issues that matter most to our audiences around the world.”