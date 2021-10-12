Insight TV Partners With China Media Group For 2022 Winter Olympics

Insight TV entered a deal with China Media Group to co-produce a documentary series for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Winter Gold will present an intimate portrait of international athletes as they prepare for the winter sports events. Featured athletes include figure skater Donovan Carrillo, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, snowboarder Katie Ormerod, and ice hockey player Mikhail Sergachev, among others.

Insight TV is currently filming the series across all athletes’ home locations.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content and Channels of Insight TV, stated, “Winter Gold marks our first co-production in China and one of our most exciting series to date – as there are few bigger projects to chronicle than the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This seminal documentary series will track the journey of six incredible athletes, blending intimate storytelling with outstanding production value.”