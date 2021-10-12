FilmRise And TMS Team Up Distribute Anime Series In North America

FilmRise signed a distribution deal with TMS Entertainment to distribute anime television series and films in North America.

FilmRise picked up the AVoD rights to 38 series and films, consisting of more than 1,100 episodes, for the U.S and Canada. Acquired programs include multiple seasons and films from franchises such as Lupin the 3rd , Sonic X, Virtua Fighter, and Case Closed. Additional titles include Sherlock Hound, Monster Rancher, ItaKiss, Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple, Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas, and Little Nemo, among others.

FilmRise will distribute the programming to AVoD and FAST platforms, and the programs will be available on a forthcoming FilmRise-branded OTT channel focused on Anime.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, commented, “TMS Entertainment is one of the world’s premiere anime studios, and a key player in this genre that is experiencing tremendous growth with streaming audiences around the world. These highly sought-after productions from TMS are an incredible addition to our offerings in this increasingly popular vertical.”

TMS Entertainment’s Sam Maseba added, “Partnering with FilmRise allows us to increase exposure of these highly-popular anime programs. Already having a dedicated and loyal following around the world, these hit series can now be enjoyed for free on streaming platforms in North America.”