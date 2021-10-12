BossaNova Inks Deal For ‘Motorway Patrol’ With CBS Reality

BossaNova announced a multi-territory deal with CBS Reality, a channel owned by AMC Networks International UK and ViacomCBS Networks International, for Motorway Patrol.

Produced by Greenstone, Motorway Patrol gives viewers access to officers patrolling the motorway and CCTV footage. In a pan-European deal, CBS Reality will air the show across 35 territories, as well as Poland, Russia, CIS, Africa, and the Middle East.

AMCNI UK also picked up the 12th season of Greenstone’s Border Patrol and the third season Stampede Production’s Border Force USA: The Bridges for CBS Reality in Poland and Africa.

Tatjana Kostovski, senior sales manager for CEE, Iberia, Asia, Latin America, and MENA for BossaNova, commented, “We at BossaNova are really pleased to be able to place ten series of Motorway Patrol with CBS Reality, which is the perfect home for it. Greenstone is known for its high caliber, returning factual programming and AMC Networks International UK clearly recognizes this quality offering from our slate. The show lends itself very well to such a pan regional deal and I am delighted to work with Alina Florea to bring Motorway Patrol to viewers in so many territories.”

Alina Florea, VP of Acquisitions and Content Partnerships at AMCNI UK, remarked, “Motorway Patrol and new seasons of Border Patrol and Border Force USA: The Bridges will be great additions to CBS Reality’s EMEA slate of popular factual entertainment content. BossaNova made the acquisition process seamless, and I look forward to expanding our collaboration in the near future.”