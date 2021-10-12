All3Media International Inks Format Sales For ‘Sort Your Life Out’

All3Media International struck new format sales for Optomen Television’s Sort Your Life Out.

Sort Your Life Out follows a team of experts as they help transform the most cluttered homes. After recycling, donating, or selling off items, the team refill the homes with stylish items while putting into place storage solutions. The format celebrates the joy of cleaning, organizing, and upcycling.

BBC One ordered Sort Your Life Out. The show will air in the U.K. with presenter Stacey Solomon.

SBS6 picked up IDTV’s adaptation for the Netherlands. TF1 secured adaptation rights for France and French-speaking territories. TV2 will adapt the format in Denmark, while MTV Oy will adapt the series in Finland. Additional deals were made with Tower Productions for a series in Germany and Monster Entertainment for a series for Norwegian audiences.

Stephen Driscoll, EVP EMEA at All3Media International, commented, “With so many of us spending more time at home and an increasing awareness of the environmental issues surrounding our throwaway culture, there’s never been more of a need for Sort Your Life Out’s inspiring ideas and ingenious tips. In following this often emotional and always cathartic decluttering process, Sort Your Life Out becomes much more than a ‘makeover’ show – it’s about families and the realities of life today, which results in feel-good content that everyone can relate to, no matter where they are in the world.”