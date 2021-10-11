Marc Pos Explains BBC, NBC New ‘The Traitors’ Orders

Early this morning Dutch IDTV format creator Marc Pos and All3Media‘s Rachel Glaister stopped by VideoAge‘s MIPCOM stand to talk about the BBC and NBC order of a British and U.S. version of Dutch psychological adventure format The Traitors. Both series will be produced by Studio Lambert Scotland. Filming will commence in 2022.

In the format, eighteen contestants move into a castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot (50 kg of silver). But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating ‘loyal’ contestants.

The original Dutch version was created by Marc Pos, developed by All3Media’s IDTV & RTL creative unit and produced by IDTV. It launched in March this year on RTL4 in the Netherlands. A second series was ordered after two episodes aired and has also been picked up by VTM in Belgium. All3Media International is distributing the format worldwide.

Pictured: Marc Pos with All3Media’s Rachel Glaister.