KinoPoisk Unveils Original Productions ‘Aeterna’ And ‘Cyberslav’

KinoPoisk, a division of Yandex, unveiled two original productions, Aeterna and Cyberslav.

Aeterna is a fantasy series based on the book series The Sparks of Aeterna by Vera Kamsha. Currently the largest fantasy production to film in Russia, the series tells a larger-than-life story of love, revenge, and the fight for power that occurs on a mysterious planet named Caertiana.

Cyberslav is an animated sci-fi series created by Dmitry Yakovenko, who was the showrunner of the hit international children’s series Kikoriki. Set in Ancient Russia of the future, the series follows Cyberslav, a strong warrior who combines fighting techniques from the past and the future, attempts to solve a bloody crime and bring peace back to the people.

Both series will roll out in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Olga Filipuk, CEO of Yandex Studios and chief content officer of KinoPoisk, commented, “These two productions have a definitive universal appeal. Aeterna already has a large and dedicated international fan base from its popular book franchise and Cyberslav’s creator has a proven record of developing hit TV productions. We are excited to bring audiences all over the world this new programming to enjoy.”