Kino Polska TV’s ‘Fears’ Wins At Polish Film Festival

The 46th edition of the Polish Film Festival wrapped up in Gdynia on September 25, 2021.

Co-produced by SPI International affiliate Kino Polska TV, Fears won a total of five awards at the festival, including the Don Quixote Award of the Film Discussion Clubs and the Youth Jury Award. During the closing gala, the Golden Lion award went to filmmakers Lukasz Ronduda and Lukasz Gutt, as well as Daniel Rycharski. Gutt also received an individual award for cinematography.

Fears is based on the real-life life events of Daniel Rycharski, a respected artist, committed Catholic, and activist, who is played by Dawid Ogrodnik. The film follows Daniel as he takes part in a fight to defend his ideas and crack down on homophobia in his hometown.

Kino Swiat, a CANAL+ Group company, will oversee distribution.

Pictured: SPI International’s Ige Mergen, Hatice Olcay, Berk Uziyel, Haymi Behar, Murat Muratoglu.