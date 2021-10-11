In Place, In Person, In Cannes: The Insight

Finally, we’re back in Cannes, and this is a fantastic Day 1 of MIPCOM. For all of VideoAge’s readers who couldn’t make it, the weather is sunny and mild. It has been exactly 729 days since we were here last, and it is nice to salute old friends in person, despite being masked by a variety of multicolored mouth coverings.

This time around, vaccination cards are more desirable than AmEx cards, rapid COVID tests are the norm, and hand sanitizer is the new handshake. At times we even get our temperatures checked.

And the Palais has a different look. There is a main exhibition floor (Riviera) and minor spaces on floors 3, 4, and 5. VideoAge’s stand can be found at P3.B4. In total, there are 146 exhibiting companies, including press.

The market started with a pre-MIPCOM party on Sunday, care of TellyCast, and today it continued with a Canadian Welcome Breakfast. The day will end with an Eccho Rights party and the Opening party.

In between, participants attended 18 events, including a Global TV Trends conference, the Women in Leadership Keynote Super Session, a Formats Showcase, and the Global Streamers Keynote Series, in addition to All3Media’s screening, FRAPA’s format summit, an A+E power lunch, the Portuguese Party, and for MIPJunior, Unifrance’s Kids Stories.