FilmRise And Fuji TV Ink Deal For ‘Iron Chef’

FilmRise signed an exclusive deal with Fuji Creative Corporation, the distribution arm of Fuji Television Network, for Iron Chef.

FilmRise picked up all SVoD and AVoD rights to the hit Japanese culinary cook-off series. Iron Chef will also be available on the FilmRise Streaming Network.

In Iron Chef, the chosen Iron Chef and the challenger of each episode are faced with incorporating a “secret ingredient” into each of their dishes, which are then presented to a panel of three or four judges who rate the dishes to crown the winner. After its completed run in Japan in 1999, eight international territories created their own local editions, including Iron Chef: America, Iron Chef: Australia, and Iron Chef: Thailand, among others.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions of FilmRise, commented, “Iron Chef is a legendary brand and the true godfather of the modern cooking competition format, and as the originator of the secret-ingredient showdown and standard setter for theatrics and drama, it’s easy to see why an entire American network reinvented itself after seeing the passion for Iron Chef. We look forward to offering it to old and new fans to stream around the world.”

Masaru Akiyama of Fuji Television Network remarked, “Iron Chef was a groundbreaking series, inspiring eight highly successful international editions, and became an instant cult fan-favorite in the U.S. since its original airing in 1999. By partnering with FilmRise and plugging into their streaming network, we will be able to seamlessly reach our loyal fans and create new fans for the series around the globe.”

Pictured is the FilmRise team in Cannes: Stephanie Fialkow, Trey Durst, Katie Carroll, Alejandro Veciana, Melissa Wohl, Thorsten Sandhaus.