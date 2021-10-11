Electric Entertainment Licenses ‘Almost Paradise’ Broadcast And SVoD Rights

Electric Entertainment struck new licensing deals for Almost Paradise.

Almost Paradise is the first U.S. TV program to be filmed entirely in the Philippines. The crime series follows Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who has retired on a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago. Despite his best efforts for a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into the world of dangerous people and deadly situations.

Sony Pictures Television’s networks AXN secured broadcast rights for German-speaking Europe. In addition, Now TV picked up SVoD rights in Hong Kong.

Electric Entertainment also recently confirmed the licensing rights for the series in France, Poland, Africa, Romania, and the Balkans.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution, commented, “With the continued success of Almost Paradise expanding into more and more territories around the world, we are happy we can share the universal theme of good triumphing over evil with audiences everywhere.”