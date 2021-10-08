TV Division Of UniFrance Presents Two Content Showcases At MIPCOM

The TV Division of UniFrance will host two showcases highlighting French TV content at MIPCOM.

On October 11, The UniFrance – I Love French Kids Stories will present three animation programs: Go Astro Boy Go from PlayBig, Imago from Newen Connect, and Edmond & Lucy from MIAM! Distribution.

On October 12, UniFrance – I Love French Stories will feature If You Kill Me, Call Me from Terranoa, One Year on Mars from ARTE Distribution, and Dolores: in the name of the sister from Balanga.