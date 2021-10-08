Studio 100 Inks Sales For ‘Quixotes’

Studio 100 Film confirmed pre-sales deals for Quixotes, a new adventure-comedy film currently in production.

Co-produced by Studio 100 Media, GF Films, and M.A.R.K. 13, Quixotes revisits the book Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. The film follows Alfonso, the great-great-great-grandson of the famous Don Quixote, and his three imaginary rabbit friends on an adventure to save the beloved town of La Mancha.

Constantin Film picked up rights to all German-speaking territories. Studio 100 also confirmed international sales in Russia and the CIS-territories, Poland, Portugal, Israel, Bulgaria, the Balkans, and the Baltics.

Thorsten Wegener, executive producer and director of Business Operations at Studio 100 Film, commented, “Quixotes is a family film that addresses universal and contemporary issues such as friendship and relationships. Just like Don Quixote, with a little bit of imagination, anything can be possible. By employing physical humor as well as a subtext, we hope to be able to appeal to both younger and older audiences.”