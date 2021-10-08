Rooster Teeth Studios And Albert Whitman Media Enter Development Partnership

Rooster Teeth Productions and Albert Whitman Media entered a co-development partnership.

The two companies will co-develop and produce original animated series for broadcast and digital platforms worldwide. The slate will feature series based on literary properties from independent children’s book publisher Albert Whitman & Co.

Zapato Power (pictured) is among the first projects to be announced. The new series follows the adventures of Freddie Ramos, an ordinary kid growing up in a multi-ethnic neighborhood, who dreams of becoming a superhero.

The second project is The Wish Library. The new property tells the story of third-grader Raven and her friends as they discover that a little bit of magic can lead to a lot of mischief.

Attila Gazdag, president of Albert Whitman Media, stated, “We are excited to join with Rooster Teeth Productions in the development of Albert Whitman & Company literary works as animated series for global audiences. Rooster Teeth has achieved a great degree of success with its original shows and we were impressed with their take on and passion for series adaptation of Albert Whitman’s book properties.”

Ryan P. Hall, head of Rooster Teeth Studios, commented, “Rooster teeth is delighted to expand its slate of animated properties to include Albert Whitman’s beloved books as we expand our storytelling efforts in the children’s genre. Our mission has always been to spark long-lasting love with content franchises, and we are proud to say Rooster Teeth’s dedicated community of fans can now share their fandom across generations.”