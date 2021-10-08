Konami Signs Deals For Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime Franchise

Konami Cross Media NY closed new deals for the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime franchise.

Hypland will offer a capsule collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! products that will debut in fall 2021. The collaboration includes pop-up shop events in New York City and Los Angeles in October.

Madrid Skateboards will present a skateboard line in North America in time for the holiday season.

PSD Underwear will roll out colorful pieces with fan-favorites on underwear, boy shorts, and sports bras, which will be available in spring 2022.

Konami also inked a licensing deal with Tuned in Tokyo for a new line of merchandise available through Tuned in Tokyo’s website in the winter.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media, remarked, “Today’s youth are edgy, expressive and bold in their fashion statements. These new collaborations will entertain our fans while providing a creative and authentic way to express themselves and their affection for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.”

She added, “As Yu-Gi-Oh! prepares to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, we believe that the franchise needs to cover a broader swath in the market and these new deals will allow a generation of young adult fans to interact with the brand in ways that have never before been possible.”