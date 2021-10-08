Famelog Launches Fine Arts Division

Famelog announced the launch of its new division, Famelog Fine Arts.

In addition to representing actors, scriptwriters, directors, and producers, Famelog will now manage contemporary visual artists. The Fine Arts division will represent contemporary artist and painter Melis Binay, concept artist Onur Can Çaylı, ebru marbling artist Garip Ay, and visiual artist and illustrator Gio Jincharadze.

The Istanbul- and Los Angeles-based talent representation and content agency will help artists with project-financing and corporate partnerships, sign merchandising deals, and aid in identifying local and international opportunities.

Famelog is about to open a London office, as well.