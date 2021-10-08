Crime+Investigation Play Adds 400 Hours Of True-Crime Content

Crime+Investigation Play added 400 extra hours of true-crime content to its platform.

Crime+Investigation’s subscription streaming service now offers its subscribers 1,400 hours of programming. Subscribers will be able to access U.K. premieres such as the new 10-part series Murdertown. The crime series presents a 360-degree investigation of a murder and its impact on a local community, from the perspective of friends and relatives of the victims, and in some cases the accused. The series also includes commentary from local crime reporters, police officers, and criminologists.

Season three of Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan returns to C+I on October 26, 2021. New episodes cover British murder stories, including the case of James Fairweather, Britain’s youngest serial killer. A brand-new season of The First 48 premiered on C+I Play on October 1. Additional new titles include Cruise Ship Killers, Homicide: Hours To Kill, and Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Julie Mitchelmore, vice president of Digital, A+E Networks® UK, remarked, “We are committed to providing our customers with new hours every week of compelling UK and US true-crime series. Since its launch in 2019, we have been delighted to see the platform go from strength to strength, showing that Crime+Investigation PLAY is a must for fans of the increasingly popular true-crime genre.”