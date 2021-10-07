Jorge Fiterre: Pay-TV Pioneer of the Americas

Jorge E. Fiterre has spent more than three decades in the world of television, devoting his life for the last 20 years to building his own company, Content Distribution Associates (Condista), which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.

Miami, Florida-based Condista has grown from a company of one (Fiterre) to a company that employs more than 25 people across the U.S. and Latin America, and is nationally certified by the Florida State of Minority Supplier Development Council.

Fiterre (pictured above) is considered a pioneer in the pay-TV industry, and has extensive experience in the U.S. and U.S. Hispanic markets, as well as international markets.

With the launch of Condista, Fiterre established his company as one of the early entrants into the multicultural pay-TV business in the U.S., bringing Spanish-language networks and programming of interest from Latin America to the Hispanic population residing in the U.S.

Fiterre identified the need for Spanish-language programming in this market long before the demographic was recognized as the most important minority group in the country, and secured entry into the U.S. pay-TV market for such networks as Antena 3, A3 Cine, A3 Series, Bolivia TV, Canal SUR, CubaMax TV, Studio 5, Hola TV, NTN24, Nuestra Tele, RCN Novelas, Sur Peru, Tarima, Telefe, Teleformula, TV Quisqueya, TV Venezuela, TyC Sports, and VideoRola.

Fiterre is recognized as a visionary strategist who has been able to partner with talented pay-TV executives to further build and expand the Condista business into diverse markets, and build out revenue-generating business offerings for clients, such as Kids Street, a dual-language network, as well as Ingles para Todos, the first and only available television channel focused on language learning. His initiative of evolving and adjusting to the new technologies in the industry has played an important role in the success of both Condista and the networks they represent.

Condista has grown to include four main areas of business servicing the pay-TV market: Condista U.S., which manages the distribution of channels in the market; Condista Ad Sales, which handles media sales for the networks; Condista International, which manages the distribution for more than 12 networks in Latin America, Canada and Europe; and Condista Networks, which owns and distributes Kids Street, in addition to the distribution of Ingles para Todos.

Fiterre was an entrepreneur way before the term became common, always looking for what was new, what was relevant, and what the audience was asking for more of. He has been able to take this entrepreneurial spirit and build out a strong business with a variety of offerings and has raised the profile of Condista’s portfolio of networks, furthering their distribution and relevance with viewers in the U.S. and U.S. Hispanic markets, as well as Latin America.

Never one to sit still, Fiterre is very involved in the day-to-day business of Condista, focused on delivering sustainable long-term value for clients and business partners by continuing to adapt and evolve the business model regardless of the changes of the pay-TV industry, as well as capitalize on new technology opportunities and offerings to ensure relevance for them.

Fiterre is a boisterous soul, with a story or anecdote for just about everything, especially when it comes to the pay-TV market, and in particular the U.S. Hispanic market and culture. His passion goes way beyond the day-to-day work he does with his clients.

He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana for more than 30 years. It powers the famous Carnaval Miami (a.k.a. The Calle Ocho Festival), which is considered the largest Hispanic festival in the country, and is a platform for all types of art, music, fashion, cuisine, and sports. As one can imagine, this festival has had its challenges over the last couple of years due to COVID-19, but Fiterre’s support and involvement have been unwavering.

Fiterre immigrated into the U.S. 56 years ago as part of the Pedro Pan Program, a mass exodus of over 14,000 unaccompanied Cuban minors to the United States between 1960 and 1962.

Such an amazing life. Such an amazing entrepreneur. And certainly a true pioneer of the Americas!