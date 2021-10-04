Up The Ladder: Rainbow Group

Rainbow Group announced two new appointments at Canadian animation service provider Bardel Entertainment, which was acquired by the Italian media group in 2015.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Tina Chow has been promoted to serve as the new CEO, after serving as the long-time EVP of Development & Production. In her new role, Chow will strategize long-term growth for greenlighting new projects and co-development opportunities. She joined Bardel in 2015.

Richard Grieve has been appointed as COO. He will be responsible for the company’s financial and primary business operations, with a focus on strategic planning. He has been with Bardel for nearly 10 years, starting out as an accomplished media and entertainment executive.

Iginio Straffi, founder and president of Rainbow Group, stated, “Tina and Richard are two great long-time professionals with a stunning amount of experience, they know the entertainment market and Bardel’s potential and have grown within the company. It is a true privilege to have them in our team, and we are proud to announce that they will be taking the lead as CEO and COO at Bardel.”