SPI International’s Filmstream Heads To LATAM With Pluto TV

SPI/FilmBox struck a deal with Pluto TV to launch Filmstream in Latin America.

Filmstream on Pluto TV will offer a curated selection of movies, including world cinema gems and classics from directors like Hitchcock and Kurosawa. The channel will be added to Pluto TV’s line-up across 18 countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

In addition, Pluto TV carries Pluto TV FashionBox, which features curated content from SPI’s FashionBox channel.

Berkin Ecevit, director of Sales & Business Development at SPI International, stated, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Pluto TV to include another top-quality product that combines premium content curation with the ease of the lean-back entertainment experience. Filmstream’s slate of critically-acclaimed and insightful movies will now captivate more movie lovers of all ages through our deal with Pluto TV.”