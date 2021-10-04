Bomanbridge Media Inks First-Look Pact With Two Wise Monkeys

Bomanbridge Media entered a first-look deal with Phil Fairclough and his production company Two Wise Monkeys Entertainment.

As part of the deal, Bomanbridge has the first option to distribute and invest in Two Wise Monkeys’ development slate. Fairclough’s company has created and overseen hundreds of hours of original content, with recent productions including Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, Dying To Be Famous, and The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos. The company’s current projects include a lifestyle cooking series with singer Joss Stone, a robotic dinosaur show, a compelling new take on Bonnie and Clyde, among others.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “Bomanbridge has kicked off an aggressive growth initiative both in content IP and partnering relationships and a first look deal with Phil Fairclough is a perfect opportunity. Phil has a terrific track record as a producer in varied genres and is currently carrying an amazing slate of diverse projects. We look forward to launching the first development slate at MIPCOM.”

Fairclough added, “I was looking for a like-minded partner who can help Two Wise Monkeys grow internationally and Sonia with her team at Bomanbridge Media have impressed me greatly with their commitment, skills, connections and ambition. We are truly looking together to create shows that are meaningful, distinctive and which will travel across global audiences. My creative philosophy has always been to zig while others zag. The exciting thing with Bomanbridge is that they really understand and appreciate the value of creatively different ideas. They share my creative and business vision …and don’t just see shows as merchandise”

(Pictured: Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media; Phil Fairclough, managing director of Two Wise Monkeys Entertainment)