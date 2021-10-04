Ánima Closes Deal With Disney+ LATAM For ‘Las Leyandas’ Franchise

Ánima and Mexican film distributor Videocine closed a deal with The Walt Disney Company to bring the Las Leyendas franchise to Disney+ in Latin America.

The Las Leyendas franchise follows the adventures of heroic preteen Leo San Juan, who can speak with legendary creatures and ghosts. With his team of monster-battling friends, Leo attempts to save the world from evil. Disney LATAM acquired La Leyenda de la Llorona, La Leyenda de las Momias, La Leyenda del Chupacabras, and La Leyenda del Charro Negro.

José C. García de Letona, COO of Ánima, commented, “Since the initial launch with the first film in 2007, Las Leyendas films continue to be ranked as some of the top grossing movies of all time in Mexico achieving tremendous box-office and audience success with each film more successful than the previous one.”

Fernando De Fuentes Sainz, CEO of Ánima, added, “With an ever-growing loyal fan base and storylines that include creatures and ghosts, I have no doubt these titles will be very appealing for Disney+ audience in Latin America.”