Walter Presents Picks Up +100 Hours Of Content From Mediaset

Mediaset Distribution struck a deal with global streaming service Walter Presents for more than 100 hours of programming.

Through its partnership with PBS Distribution, Walter Presents will bring drama series The Silence of Water, Rosy Abate, Codename Solo, Love and Sacrifice, and Winds of Passion to the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the U.S. and Canada. The five series will also be available on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku in the U.S.

In addition, the crime drama The Silence of Water (pictured) will head to Australia and New Zealand on Stan and New TVNZ, respectively.

Walter Iuzzolino, curator and co-founder of Walter Presents, commented, “Mediaset have a long legacy of bringing popular and entertaining programming to Italian audiences, and with an ever-growing appetite for Italian content worldwide, I have no doubt that English-speaking audiences will eat up these five unique series.”

Claudia Marra, international sales manager of Mediaset Italy, added, “We are excited to start this new collaboration with Walter Presents, a true authority in the international series landscape and we are happy to have some Italian dramas spread in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is a good moment for Italian content to travel and we trust audiences will appreciate our taste.”