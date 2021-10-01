Veracruz Media Appoints Sabbatical To Distribute ‘Cantinflas Show’

Veracruz Media appointed Sabbatical Entertainment to handle worldwide distribution of Cantinflas Show.

Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios, the iconic animated series portrays the charismatic Cantinflas traveling around the world and back in time to emblematic places and meet historical characters of all ages. Veracruz Media has remastered the entire series, offering a digital restoration with enhanced color, music, and characters.

Yolanda Machado, co-founder of Veracruz Media, commented, “Veracruz Media is very pleased to have Sabbatical Entertainment exclusively representing our educational, animated series, Cantinflas Show starring Cantinflas. It was an easy decision for us, Sabbatical Entertainment is a leader in the field of international distribution and their stellar reputation speaks for itself!”

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, added, “Cantinflas is an indelible brand that is admired by audiences of all ages. Cantinflas Show allows families the opportunity to teach their children and grandchildren Latin-American culture, tradition, and customs through entertaining adventures. We are truly honored that Veracruz Media has given us the opportunity to represent the series globally.”