Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Networks Americas

ViacomCBS Networks Americas announced that Darío Turovelzky (pictured) will take on an expanded role as general manager of ViacomCBS South Cone.

Turovelzky will now oversee both Chilevisión and Telefe, as well as ViacomCBS operations locally. The integration of Chilevision into the company’s South Cone operations will create a hub to further strengthen the company’s scale by expanding its studio, streaming, and linear presence in the region.

In addition, Juan Ignacio Vicente “Iñaki” was appointed vice president and executive director of Chilevisión.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, commented, “Under Darío’s leadership, Telefe has become the undisputed leader in free-to-air television in Argentina and has helped expand the ViacomCBS ecosystem; I have no doubt Chilevisión will thrive under his direction.

Turovelzky remarked, “We are enthusiastic about having Chilevisión, a brand rich in history that has earned the trust of Chilean audiences, join the ViacomCBS South Cone organization. They bring with them the largest production studios in the country and an incredible team of talented employees, which, coupled with Iñaki’s vast experience and connections in the region, are sure to grow Chilevisión and the ViacomCBS global brands and streaming products locally.”

Acosta added, “I am equally as excited to have Iñaki onboard. With his distinctive track record in programming and leading teams in Chile, he is the perfect choice to lead Chilevisión and to create a perfect stronghold to support the local linear and streaming ViacomCBS ecosystem.”