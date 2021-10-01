Starzplay Orders ‘BMF’ S2

Starzplay confirmed that BMF has been greenlit for a second season.

Produced through Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television, the original crime series is inspired by the true story of two brothers who came from southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. In a story about love and the pursuit of the American dream, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory take their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop.

BMF premiered internationally on September 26, 2021.

Jackson is an executive producer alongside Randy Huggins and director Tasha Smith. Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of STARZ, stated, “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”