Prime Entertainment Acquires ‘Dorothy Arzner’ Doc

Prime Entertainment Group picked up Dorothy Arzner, a new documentary directed by the Kuperberg sisters.

The film explores the life of the historically forgotten director, who was a pioneer of cinema in the 1930s and 1940s. Arzner was the first woman to be employed by a Hollywood studio. She started at 19 years old as a “cutter,” gradually working herself up the studio system to become an ambitious director.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales, commented, “We are delighted to reinforce our catalog of cinema-related programs, and we are thrilled to be able to present this promising documentary in Cannes in October, to partners looking for quality programs.”