Dynamic TV Secures Distribution Rights To ‘Savage River’

Dynamic Television scored the worldwide distribution rights to Savage River.

Produced by Aquarius Films for ABC Australia, the crime drama follows Miki Anderson as she returns to her hometown in rural Victoria after an eight-year prison sentence. She is determined to move on with her life, but the close-knit community of Savage River won’t let her forget her past so easily.

Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (pictured), Savage River stars Katherine Langford

Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic Television, commented, “Savage River is a superbly written crime drama from immensely talented filmmakers. We’re excited to acquire a series that is sure to be gripping, compelling and will deliver what global audiences crave.”

Aquarius Films producers and co-writers Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford jointly stated, “We are thrilled to be producing Savage River with Jocelyn at the helm of all six episodes – she is one of the most talented Australian directors working today and her previous work is a testament to her unique artistic vision. Co-creators Belinda, Franz and Giula have fashioned a complex, character-driven mystery thriller. The scripts have the timeless, universal appeal of the crime TV genre coupled with very distinctive, original characters and the unique specificity of the Australian rural and social landscape. We couldn’t have imagined a more perfect actress to play Miki and with the brilliant Katherine Langford on board, we are excited about commencing filming in Victoria.”