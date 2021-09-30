Up The Ladder: Woodcut Media

Woodcut Media brought on Jo Enyori for the newly created position of head of Development.

With experience in production and development spanning 19 years, Enyori will develop factual content across all of Woodcut’s key genres. She will report to Woodcut’s CEO Kate Beal.

Prior to joining Woodcut, Enyori served as head of Development at Attaboy TV, where she worked across a range of genres. She previously held positions with companies such as Acme Films, Hunch Media, and Barcroft Productions, among others.

Kate Beal, CEO of Woodcut Media, commented, “Hiring a head of Development has been on our radar for a while, especially since the launch of our Bristol based operation. It’s great to have Jo join our team. She is a very talented executive whose extensive credits and strong industry relationships in the U.K. and internationally will make a striking contribution to our business as we continue to move into our next phase of growth.”

Enyori added, “Woodcut is a very diverse, innovative, and well-respected production company and I have long admired their output. I am really looking forward to working with Kate and her senior team across the group’s businesses and developing the next wave of Woodcut returnable series.”