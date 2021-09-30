Secuoya Studios And Telemundo Sign Content Deal

Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Streaming Studios inked a content deal to develop multiple series.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will co-develop, co-produce, and co-finance fiction projects through 2023. A committee of U.S. and Spanish executives will review projects, with selected projects moving on to a concept development and pilot production stage. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will offer exclusive international distribution to license the series in the U.S. and in Spain.

James Costos, president of Secuoya Studios, commented, “We are delighted with this unprecedented alliance in the Spanish-speaking audiovisual world. This deal is another step forward in creating stories alongside strong partners with a big presence in the Latin American and U.S. markets such as Telemundo Streaming Universal.”

Juan Ponce, SVP and general manager of Telemundo Streaming Studios, added, “We are proud to be able to work with Secuoya Studios to develop top-level content for our Streaming clients. We found in Secuoya the same mission and commitment to develop and produce stories that are able to connect deeply and in a novel way with a global audience.”