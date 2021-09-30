Mondo TV Iberoamérica And Mondo TV Producciones Canarias Merge

Mondo TV Iberoamérica and Mondo TV Producciones Canarias, two divisions of Mondo TV, merged under the new banner Mondo TV Studios.

The combined label will bring together the operations of both divisions, offering animation services as well as production, co-production, and distribution. The merger is part of a larger restructuring process of the two company’s operations.

Before the merger, Mondo TV Iberoamérica focused on producing animated and live-action content, for Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the Spanish-speaking U.S. The division also oversaw distribution of Mondo TV’s portfolio and third-party content in those regions.

Since its launch, Mondo TV Producciones Canarias has specialized in pre-production and 2D production, and in 2020, it increased its portfolio to include 3D-CGI production. The company co-produced animated kids’ series such as Pat Bat 2 and Nina & Olga.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, commented, “The audiovisual industry has been experienced a wave of accelerated innovation, one that has inspired us to strengthen our business model and boost our production capacities. This is, we believe, an ideal time to unite what were two business brands, merging them to create one company, a company with the same values but much better positioned for the challenges and opportunities of the future.”