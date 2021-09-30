MIPCOM Hosts International Premiere Of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

MIPCOM will host the screening of the international premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Produced by CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, Star Trek: Prodigy will screen on October 12, 2021. The animated kids’ series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must work together in search of a better future.

Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. on October 28, 2021. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group oversees distribution for the series.

MIPCOM, in collaboration with CANNESERIES, will also present the world premiere screening of Around the World in 80 Days.