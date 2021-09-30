Abacus Media Rights Acquires ‘The Trick’

Abacus Media Rights secured the worldwide distribution rights to The Trick.

Produced by Vox Pictures for BBC One, The Trick tells the story of renowned scientist Professor Philip Jones, who finds himself in the center of an international media storm and as the victim of cyber terrorism. The feature-length drama stars Jason Watkins and Victoria Hamilton, with an ensemble cast that includes George MacKay, Jerome Flynn, and Adrian Edmondson, among others.

AMR inked pre-sales for the film with PBS for the U.S. and NENT Group for Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, The Netherlands, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, remarked, “We are extremely pleased to have acquired this exceptional new thriller and to have already secured pre-sales with significant international broadcasters. We believe it will have strong appeal to many of our other clients around the globe.”