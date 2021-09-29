Turkey’s TRT Picks Up ‘Emergency Call’ Format From Lineup Industries

Lineup Industries sold the documentary format Emergency Call to Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

Emergency Call portrays the fast-paced ups and downs of working at emergency call center. Sera Film Services will produce a first season of 13 episodes of the Turkish local version, which will air on TRT.

The format was originally created by De chinezen for Belgium broadcaster VRT. Lineup Industries oversees global distribution of the series.

Produced by 8 Hours Television, the U.S. version recently sold to Australia’s Nine Network, New Zealand’s TV3 and Talpa TV in the Netherlands.

Julian Curtis, co-founder of Lineup Industries, commented, “We are so pleased to see how this format is being used as part of a public awareness campaign in Turkey to help educate people on the new number for the emergency services. In each territory the series has aired, the content has been riveting, bringing to life the unique and incredible day-to-day work of the people who answer these important calls. If it also helps to save lives in Turkey by raising awareness, that makes it incredibly rewarding as well.”