TLN Media Group Offers Free Preview Of TV Channels

TLN Media Group announced a nationwide free preview of seven of its multicultural TV channels in Canada.

The free preview offer will be effective immediately and last until the end of December 2021. By working with participating carrier partners, TLN’s seven TV channels will reach 20 million Canadians.

TLN TV showcases a variety of programming, including culinary highlights and soccer lineups of weekly Serie A Italian league matches, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier coverage, and the UEFA Nation’s League Finals.

TLN Media’s channel portfolio includes Mediaset Italia, Italian-language channel TGCOM24, Univision Canada, and movie channel Cinelatino, as well as kids’ channels Teleniños and Telebimbi.