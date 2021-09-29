AMR To Distribute ‘Vikings: The Rise and Fall’

The new factual series Vikings: The Rise and Fall will share the truth about who the Vikings really were.

Co-produced by Dash Pictures and Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media, the factual series will be delivered in October 2021. Narrated by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, the series offers a dynamic perspective on a history that has often been told from a one-sided, Christian point of view. The series incorporates rigorous research about mythical sagas and bioarcheological finds about the Vikings.

Executive producers include NTM’s Kloiber and Olivia Pahl, as well as Daniel Sharp and Anna O’Malley for Dash Pictures.

Abacus Media Rights will oversee worldwide sales.

Herbert L. Kloiber, CEO and Owner of Night Train Media, remarked, “This series offers an innovative and intriguing perspective on the vast global achievement of the Vikings and looks behind the history and myth for each fascinating century of Viking rule.”

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at AMR, said, “We are extremely pleased to be on board with this exciting and engaging series. Its unique mix of reconstructions, interviews with today’s foremost Viking experts, as well as modern graphics and projections takes a deep dive into the world of the Vikings and unravels the immediate and long-term effects of a mystical era which changed the course of the world.”