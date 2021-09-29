AMC’s Shudder Acquires Horror Comedy ‘The Seed’

Shudder obtained the worldwide rights to Sam Walker’s The Seed.

The AMC Networks streaming service will premiere The Seed in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2022.

The black comedy creature feature follows lifelong friends Deidre, Heather, and Charlotte as they spend time together. What starts as a girls’ getaway soon becomes a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force. The film is produced by Shudder, Camelot Films, and Hardman Pictures, in association with Lipsync Productions, Amp International, The Malta Film Commission and Ingenious Media.

The Seed will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 5, 2021.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, commented, “Sam Walker’s stunning feature debut blends sci-fi, body horror and pitch-black comedy into one stylish and scary package. We are thrilled to plant The Seed in the minds of Shudder members.”