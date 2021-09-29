ABS-CBN Reveals New Project ‘The Rebirth of the Cattleya Killer’

ABS-CBN will begin production on its latest project, The Rebirth of the Cattleya Killer, later this year.

Based on the 1996 movie In My Own Hands, The Rebirth of the Cattleya Killer comes out of the 2021 Full Circle Series Lab, a talent development program. The drama will feature an all-star cast led by actor Arjo Atayde.

Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division, commented, “Arjo is the best choice to topbill the series because he has a proven track-record of giving justice to the diverse roles he has portrayed through the years. His depth and range as an actor will definitely give a fresh take on this 1996 classic.”

Recently, ABS-CBN had a successful global run with Almost Paradise, a co-production with Electric Entertainment. Dan Villegas, who was part of the directing team of Almost Paradise, will also direct The Rebirth of the Cattleya Killer.