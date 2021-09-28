WildBear Entertainment Opens Distribution Arm

WildBear Entertainment launched a new distribution division.

At launch, WildBear International has signed several deals for its lead titles. All three seasons of Demolition Down Under have been picked up by Discovery UK, Discovery Germany, and Viasat. Early pre-sales for the series were made with Mediawan in France and Network Ten in Australia.

Wildlife series World’s Most Toxic Animals was nabbed by Sky Nature in the U.K., Sky Italia, Viasat in Europe, Discovery Asia, and RTP in Portugal. Germany’s NTV also pre-bought the series.

WildBear International inked early deals for Rise and Fall: The Turning Points of WW2. The title was acquired by ProSieben in Germany, Mediawan in France, A+E Italy, RTP in Portugal, Viasat, Canal Historia in Spain, Foxtel in Australia, and The Military Channel in China.

WildBear International’s slate also showcases The World War, Bomber Terror of WW2, Under the Sea (pictured), and Mega Mechanics.

Michael Tear, CEO of WildBear Entertainment, stated, “By establishing WildBear International, we are providing another route for both funding and finding international viewers for our content and see this development in a similar light to adding a new distribution partner to our roster. This is an exciting time for WildBear as it continues to grow its output, reputation, and international footprint, but our focus will always remain on having the best possible distribution partner for each title we produce.”