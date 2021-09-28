VIS Drama ‘Parot’ Wins Best Screenplay At Berlin TV Series Fest

The hit series Parot won the Best Screenplay honor at the Berlin TV Series Festival.

Produced by VIS in association with RTVE and in collaboration with Onza, Parot is based on the controversial annulment of the Parot doctrine, which led to the release of nearly a hundred criminals. When these released criminals are found murdered, inspector Isabel Mora and policeman Jorge Nieto must take on the investigation. The cast includes Adriana Ugarte, Javier Albalá, and Ivan Massagué, among others.

The sociopolitical thriller will soon air in Spain on TVE, following its recent premiere in Latin America on Paramount+. The series has been available in Spain on Amazon Prime Video.

Federico Cuervo, senior vice president and director of VIS Americas, stated, “It was an exciting project for our studio to develop Parot, with its amazing caliber of actors and creators who worked together to bring this engaging story to life. We are thrilled that this amazing project has been recognized by such an esteemed jury of internationally recognized industry critics at the Berlin TV Series Festival.”

Gonzalo Sagradia, executive producer on the series and CEO of Onza, added, “We are very happy and grateful for this award to Parot. My sincere congratulations to the entire writing team. Their undeniable talent has shown through and we are very proud of the magnificent work that they have created.”