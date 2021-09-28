Verdugo Entertainment Releases Roy Rogers Blu-ray Collectors Set

Verdugo Entertainment rolled out a collectors Blu-ray box set of Roy Rogers films.

The box set release includes Rogers’ first and final role films, the newly remastered 1938 film Under Western Stars and the newly restored 1975 classic Mackintosh and T.J.

Under Western Stars launched Rogers’ legendary career. The film tells the story of how Roy Rogers comes to the rescue after a severe drought and a local water company threaten the ranchers in the Dust Bowl.

Steve Latshaw, post producer at Verdugo Entertainment, commented, “Under Western Stars isn’t just a classic western, it is the film that launched one of the most famous names, and voices, in western film history. Doing this film justice meant creating a newly remastered version in today’s formats while staying as close to the original studio’s in-house style as possible both from a visual and audio perspective. We believe we have achieved that.”

In his final film role in Mackintosh and T.J., Rogers stars as Mackintosh, a migrant cowboy who befriends a runaway teen.

The Blu-ray box set will be available through Amazon in North America and Walmart starting November 23, 2021.