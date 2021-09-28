Up The Ladder: Incendo

Incendo appointed Graham Ludlow to the role of production and development executive, Canada.

Ludlow has worked with the company since January 2021 as a production supervisor, and he has been involved in the production of nine films for Incendo’s slate.

Before joining Incendo, Ludlow served as executive producer and production supervisor on a number of Canadian films and series, including the hit series The Baroness Von Sketch Show.

Jean Bureau, president of Incendo, stated, “We are delighted to be able to count on a veteran industry professional with Graham Ludlow’s reputation. We are confident that with his expertise and vision, Graham will help propel Incendo to new heights, at home and abroad. We thank Ian Whitehead for his superb work over the past nine years, during which he was an outstanding producer and executive producer on some 50 films, as well as the coproduction Versailles.”