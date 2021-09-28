GoQuest Media Sells Drama In Eastern Europe

GoQuest Media confirmed sales in Eastern Europe for titles from its drama slate.

In the Baltics, TV3 Group picked up the linear and on-demand rights to crime thriller Rats for Go3, while Slovenia multimedia company Pro Plus secured SVoD rights to the series for digital platform Voyo.

Produced by Heaven’s Gate, Rats enters the world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates led by an immigrant mafia and funded by cryptocurrency. David has no choice but to become a rat for the DEA, and after he spills secrets about the syndicate and betrays his best friend, being an informant might be his best shot at survival.

Pro Plus also picked up the TV and SVoD rights to Civil Servant, produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas.

Vivek Lath, CEO of GoQuest Media, said, “When we chose Rats and Civil Servant for our catalogue, we knew they would travel well – both are strong, universally relatable and highly entertaining stories set against some never before seen backdrops. Both series have characters suited for co-viewing and work wonderfully for a multi-screen audience. We are proud to partner with these renowned companies and bring these gripping stories to audiences in Latvia and Slovenia.”